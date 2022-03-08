Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €110.80 ($120.43) and last traded at €110.00 ($119.57). Approximately 26,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.40 ($118.91).

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

