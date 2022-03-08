Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER) Insider Buys A$13,125.00 in Stock

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER – Get Rating) insider David DeTata bought 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,125.00 ($9,580.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Strategic Energy Resources (Get Rating)

Strategic Energy Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores copper, gold, and mineral sands. It holds 100% interests in Billa Kalina copper-gold project, and Myall Creek copper project located in South Australia; East Tennant copper-gold project located in Northern Territory; and Saxby gold project located in Queensland, as well as Ambergate heavy mineral sands project located in Western Australia.

