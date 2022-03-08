Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after buying an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

