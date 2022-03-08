Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

PXI stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

