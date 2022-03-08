Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 437 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.10.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

