Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
