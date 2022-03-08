Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.77 and its 200 day moving average is $318.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.