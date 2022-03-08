Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

