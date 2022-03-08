Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

