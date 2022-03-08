Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

