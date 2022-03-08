Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $8.49 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 417,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

