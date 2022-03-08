Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,529 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.