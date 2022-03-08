Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,257 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.