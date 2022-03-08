Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

