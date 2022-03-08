Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.16. Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 43,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $8.00 on Thursday, hitting $245.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average is $263.31. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

