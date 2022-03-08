Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.80. 87,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.31.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.00.
In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryker (SYK)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.