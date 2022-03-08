Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.80. 87,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

