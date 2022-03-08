SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SunCoke Energy worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 101,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

