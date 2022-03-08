Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.81% of Superior Industries International worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 333,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,328. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.37. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

