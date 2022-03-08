Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

SURF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

