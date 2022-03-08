Sycomore Asset Management Takes $65,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.