Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 284,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.