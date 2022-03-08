Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $241.80

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 252.60 ($3.31), with a volume of 1888216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.40 ($3.31).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.29 ($7.13).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($177,017.82). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,377.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

