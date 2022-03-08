Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

