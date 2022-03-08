T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.