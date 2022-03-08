Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

