Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 120,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,468,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

