Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $5.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

