Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.