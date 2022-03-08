TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $739.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $14.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 47.41%.
About TCG BDC (Get Rating)
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.