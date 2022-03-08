TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 76.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $739.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

