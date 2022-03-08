TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.