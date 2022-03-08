Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSVNF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

