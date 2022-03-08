Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.
Teladoc Health stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
