Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Teleflex stock opened at $347.25 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.42 and its 200-day moving average is $344.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

