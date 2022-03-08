Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,263,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 5,087,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,527.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TELDF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

