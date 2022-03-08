Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

TDS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 887,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

