Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

