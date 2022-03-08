Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,007. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,122. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.