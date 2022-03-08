Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $363,639.47

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $363,639.47 and approximately $175.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,675.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.31 or 0.00729944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00202053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00027221 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

