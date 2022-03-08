The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CFO Stephen Coughlin Acquires 47,000 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in AES by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in AES by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AES by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,295,000 after buying an additional 1,104,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

