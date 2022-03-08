The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. AES has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

