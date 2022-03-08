The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $921,733 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $170,251,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AZEK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after acquiring an additional 976,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.