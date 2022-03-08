The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,900 shares of company stock worth $17,462,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.