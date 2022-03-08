The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 1,494,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

