The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

