The First of Long Island Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 47,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.