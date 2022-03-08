The First of Long Island Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.46.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

