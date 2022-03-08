The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 30,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.