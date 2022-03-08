The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Lemuel Amen Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lemuel Amen acquired 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

