The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

ADV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ADV opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

