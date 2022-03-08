The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $322.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $252.52 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.